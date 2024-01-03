BTC Digital To Purchase 2000 T21 Mining Machines In $5.32 Million Deal

According to Foresight News, BTC Digital has reached an agreement with Bitmain to purchase 2,000 T21 mining machines for a total of $5.32 million. The equipment is expected to be delivered and put into operation in the first half of 2024. BTC Digital plans to deploy the machines in the United States. Once the deployment is complete, the company will have a total of 4,174 mining machines, with a total computing power of 614PH/s.

