Starknet Governance Committee Proposes Alpha v0.13.0 Upgrade

According to Foresight News, the Starknet Governance Committee has initiated a proposal for the Starknet Alpha v0.13.0 upgrade on its Governance Hub. Voting is set to begin at 20:00 Beijing time tomorrow and will continue until January 8 at 20:00. The primary focus of Starknet Alpha v0.13.0 is on two aspects: laying the foundation for the new transaction version v3 and significantly reducing transaction fees. Starknet Alpha v0.13.0 was deployed on the Goerli testnet and Sepolia testnet on December 12 and December 13, respectively.

