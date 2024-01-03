Fuzhou Police Debunk Rumors of Handling Large Foreign Cryptocurrency Cases

According to Foresight News, Fuzhou police recently issued a statement addressing rumors circulating on social media platforms such as Weibo and Toutiao. The rumors claimed that the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau had been granted approval to handle large foreign cryptocurrency cases. Upon investigation, the police confirmed that the information was false. Fuzhou police have urged the public not to create, believe, or spread rumors, and have warned that they will take strict legal action against those who spread false information online.

