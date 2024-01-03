copy link
Injective Protocol INJS to Integrate PoW and Restart Project on January 3
Binance News
2024-01-03 08:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Injective Protocol's INJS project announced that it will integrate Proof of Work (PoW) and restart the project at 22:00 Beijing time on January 3.
