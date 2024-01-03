SWT and Web3Labs Sign Strategic Cooperation Memorandum for Web 3.0 Technology Services

According to Foresight News, Singapore-based Web 3.0 technology investment incubator SWT has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with Hong Kong-based Web 3.0 incubator Web3Labs. The collaboration aims to work together in the field of Web 3.0 technology services and ecosystem construction. SWT will provide comprehensive platform information matching and technical probe support services for Web 3.0 ecosystem participants, integrating Web3Labs' project resources and influence in the ecosystem layout and investment incubation field, to help solidify technical research and support for ecosystem projects. Headquartered in Singapore, SWT offers end-to-end technology investment solutions for entrepreneurs and enterprises in the Web 3.0 domain. Their business scope covers technology incubation, angel investment, and user traffic import.

