Layer1's ZetaChain to Integrate with Curve for Native Bitcoin Support in Cross-Chain Exchanges

According to Foresight News, Layer1's blockchain ZetaChain announced its integration with Curve to provide native Bitcoin support for cross-chain exchanges and all-chain asset pools. The official statement mentioned that after deploying Curve on ZetaChain, it will be able to coordinate external and native assets. Curve users can also interact with these all-chain asset pools, enabling native cross-chain exchanges. This includes using Bitcoin as a path or input for trading on Curve pools integrated with ZetaChain.

View full text