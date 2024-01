South Korean Tax Agency Levies $41 Million on Wemade and Subsidiary Wemade Tree

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, South Korea's National Tax Service (NTS) has imposed a tax of approximately KRW 53.7 billion ($41 million) on Wemade and its subsidiary Wemade Tree. The NTS conducted a tax investigation on the virtual currency WEMIX, which was issued by Wemade and Wemade Tree in the past, and decided to levy such additional charges. A representative from Wemade stated, 'This is the tax generated from the accounting and tax treatment of Wemix from 2019 to 2022, and we plan to pay it truthfully.'