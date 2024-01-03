copy link
create picture
more
BendDAO Announces BDIN Token Release on January 6
Binance News
2024-01-03 07:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, NFT lending platform BendDAO has announced the release of its token, BDIN, on January 6 at 11:00. BendDAO stated that a snapshot will be taken before the token release. Additionally, the Alpha whitelist and Beta whitelist rules will only apply to the token release on the BendDAO platform, while BDIN tokens launched on Launchpad will start trading simultaneously.
View full text