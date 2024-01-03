Web3Games.com's WGT Token IDO Set for January 2024

According to Foresight News, the Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for Web3Games.com's WGT token is scheduled to take place from January 3, 2024, at 15:00 to January 8, 2024, at 15:00. The WGT token will be minted on the Polygon network, and users can participate on the Web3Games.com platform at a price of 0.018 USDC, with an estimated valuation of $18 million. Web3Games.com aims to create a decentralized crypto gaming ecosystem and has already developed four games and a gaming asset trading platform. In 2024, the platform will focus on cross-chain gaming tracks, develop the second-layer network W3Gamez Network, and provide a cross-chain game development toolkit. Web3Games.com has previously raised a total of $4 million in two funding rounds, with investors including DAO Maker and NEAR Foundation.

