Web3Games.com's WGT Token IDO Set for January 2024
2024-01-03 07:13
According to Foresight News, the Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for Web3Games.com's WGT token is scheduled to take place from January 3, 2024, at 15:00 to January 8, 2024, at 15:00. The WGT token will be minted on the Polygon network, and users can participate on the Web3Games.com platform at a price of 0.018 USDC, with an estimated valuation of $18 million. Web3Games.com aims to create a decentralized crypto gaming ecosystem and has already developed four games and a gaming asset trading platform. In 2024, the platform will focus on cross-chain gaming tracks, develop the second-layer network W3Gamez Network, and provide a cross-chain game development toolkit. Web3Games.com has previously raised a total of $4 million in two funding rounds, with investors including DAO Maker and NEAR Foundation.
