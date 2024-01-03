copy link
Etherscan Acquires Solana Ecosystem Block Explorer Solscan
Binance News
2024-01-03 06:54
According to Foresight News, Solana ecosystem block explorer and data analysis platform Solscan has announced its acquisition by Etherscan. Furthermore, Solscan stated that it will continue to optimize and integrate additional features to enhance user experience with the assistance of Etherscan.
