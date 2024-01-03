copy link
create picture
more
Web3 Game Gas Hero Enters Public Beta Testing Phase
Binance News
2024-01-03 05:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the public beta version of Web3 game Gas Hero, developed by Find Satoshi Lab's STEPN team, has officially launched. Users can now test the game for free with four available heroes.
View full text