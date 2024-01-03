copy link
South Korea's Tax Agency Excludes Decentralized Crypto Wallets From Overseas Financial Account Reporting
Binance News
2024-01-03 04:35
According to Foresight News, South Korea's National Tax Service (NTS) has announced that decentralized virtual asset wallets, such as cold wallets, will not be included in overseas financial account reporting. The NTS will require users with more than KRW 500 million in virtual assets to report to the tax agency for the first time in June 2023.
