copy link
create picture
more
Chief Information Security Officer Warns of Phishing Ads on X Platform
Binance News
2024-01-03 03:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist, 23pds, has warned users about multiple suspected phishing advertisements appearing on the X platform. These fraudulent ads can be found in the 'Recommended for You' section of the platform's information flow homepage. Users are advised to be cautious of potential risks and can disable these ads through the privacy settings.
View full text