ByWassies Announces New Token 'Pump It Loomdart' on Blast Network

According to Foresight News, NFT project ByWassies has announced the launch of a new token, 'Pump it loomdart (PILL)', on the second-layer network Blast under Blur. The token is currently being tested for distribution, aiming to bring more value to the ByWassies community. 80% of PILL tokens will be supplied to WassiesByWassies NFT holders, although the distribution ratio has not been finalized and may change in the future. In addition, ByWassies revealed that it had previously made an angel investment in Blast, but the specific amount of the investment has not been disclosed. ByWassies also announced the establishment of 'ByWassies Studio'. The company stated that the studio is not a venture capital fund, a Launchpad, or a DAO. The concept of the studio entity has not been clarified yet, but its goal is to provide more resources for projects and offer a fairer investment model while establishing symbiotic relationships with innovative cryptocurrency projects.

