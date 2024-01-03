Klaytn Blockchain Supports Tokenized Gold GPC and Gold RWA DeFi Platform Goldstation

According to Foresight News, South Korean blockchain Klaytn has announced its support for tokenized gold GPC and gold RWA DeFi platform Goldstation. GPC tokens are launched by South Korean digital transformation company CREDER and do not charge percentage-based transaction fees, allowing users to allocate small investments to purchase gold. Klaytn stated that it will provide more diversified metal RWA tokenization projects for the Korean and global markets in the future. DeFi platform Goldstation revealed that it will begin offering GPC staking services starting January 24, initially supporting Korean residents with plans to expand globally in the future.

View full text