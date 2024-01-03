copy link
Akash Network Increases Community Pool Tax and Inflation Rate
Binance News
2024-01-03 03:12
According to Foresight News, decentralized AI computing power provider Akash Network has announced the approval of Proposal 240 with a 97% support rate. The proposal includes raising the community pool tax to 40% and increasing the inflation rate from 8% to 13%.
