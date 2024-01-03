HOTFI Launchpad Completes First IDO Round, Raises 43.7 BTC in 47 Minutes

According to Foresight News, the Bitcoin ecosystem project HOTFI's Launchpad has successfully completed its first Initial DEX Offering (IDO) round. The HOTFI project's ecological governance application token, HOTX, raised a total of 43.7 BTC in just 47 minutes. In addition, the Launchpad business is set to collaborate with the BTC ecosystem AI data platform ODOS project for its ecological token ODOS's IDO. The IDO event is scheduled for January 4, 2024, from 20:00 to 22:00. Users holding at least 2,000 HOTX tokens will have priority purchase rights.

