Arbitrum, Optimism, and AI Lead Gains in Crypto Market
Binance News
2024-01-03 02:34
According to Foresight News, on January 3rd, the leading sectors in the cryptocurrency market were Arbitrum, Optimism, and AI. In these sectors, ARB experienced a 24-hour increase of 10%, GNS saw a 24-hour increase of 14.64%, PERP had a 24-hour increase of 26.33%, and CGPT recorded a 24-hour increase of 26.47%. As of the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market had a 24-hour trading volume of $78.5 billion, with BTC accounting for 51.12% of the total. The top three cryptocurrencies in terms of real-time gains were OX, SUNDAE, and BLUE.
