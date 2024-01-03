Arbitrum, Optimism, and AI Lead Gains in Crypto Market

According to Foresight News, on January 3rd, the leading sectors in the cryptocurrency market were Arbitrum, Optimism, and AI. In these sectors, ARB experienced a 24-hour increase of 10%, GNS saw a 24-hour increase of 14.64%, PERP had a 24-hour increase of 26.33%, and CGPT recorded a 24-hour increase of 26.47%. As of the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market had a 24-hour trading volume of $78.5 billion, with BTC accounting for 51.12% of the total. The top three cryptocurrencies in terms of real-time gains were OX, SUNDAE, and BLUE.

