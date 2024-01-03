Render Foundation to Cover Gas Fees for Users Upgrading RNDR to RENDER Tokens

According to Foresight News, decentralized 3D rendering solution provider Render Foundation will cover the gas fees for users who choose to upgrade their RNDR tokens to RENDER tokens before January 31. In 2023, the Render Foundation conducted two important votes. In the RNP-002 community vote, it was decided to migrate Ethereum to Solana. In the RNP-006 community vote, incentives were voted on to cover the gas fees for upgrading from RNDR to RENDER tokens. The SPL token RENDER was launched in November.

