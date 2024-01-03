Prisma Finance Launches Grant Program Pilot to Support Ecosystem Development

According to Foresight News, LSD stablecoin protocol Prisma Finance has announced the launch of its pilot funding initiative, the Prisma Grant Program Pilot. The program aims to encourage and develop the Prisma ecosystem by assisting individuals and teams of various sizes in building products and projects. The funding plan is divided into three types: rapid grants (less than 20,000 mkUSD), community grants (20,000-100,000 mkUSD), and large grants (over 100,000 mkUSD). The verticals that the funding plan intends to focus on include application development, tools, audits, hackathons, and bug bounties. In addition, Prisma Finance has revealed the members of the grant program committee, with core contributor Frank Olson serving as the head. Other members include Wavey (Yearn), Winthorpe (Convex), Nader Ghazvini (Frax), Tetranode, and DeFi Dad (4RC).

