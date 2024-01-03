copy link
Celer cBridge Expands Support for BRC-20 Token Bridge
2024-01-03 02:31
According to Foresight News, Celer cBridge has announced plans to expand its support for the BRC-20 token bridge, enabling seamless interoperability between the Bitcoin ecosystem and the EVM ecosystem. This development aims to facilitate smoother transactions and interactions between the two ecosystems, enhancing the overall user experience.
