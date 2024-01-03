Wasabi Protocol Launches NFT Perpetual Product on Ethereum Mainnet

According to Foresight News, on-chain leverage protocol Wasabi Protocol has announced the launch of its NFT perpetual product, 'Wasabi Perps,' on the Ethereum mainnet. Wasabi states that its positions are collateralized by the underlying tokens to ensure a more liquid settlement layer for NFT derivatives and reduce counterparty risk. The supported assets currently include uBAYC, uPPG, uAZUKI, uJeerGirl, uDEGODS, and uMOONBIRD. Wasabi Perps also allows users to generate revenue through Wasabi Vault by depositing ETH or utokens, enabling participants to earn passive income. Additionally, Wasabi Protocol has announced the upcoming release of a new points system, 'Season Two Points System,' which will allow users to earn Wasabi points through activities on the protocol.

