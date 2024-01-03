copy link
Multi-Chain NFT DEX EZswap Completes $1 Million Second Funding Round
2024-01-03 02:30
According to Foresight News, multi-chain NFT DEX EZswap completed its second funding round last month, raising $1 million. EOS Network Ventures (ENV) led the round with a $500,000 investment, while IOBC Capital and Momentum Capital also participated. EZSwap is a game NFT DEX and inscription protocol that is setting new standards for game asset trading and inscription technology by utilizing the automated market maker (AMM) mechanism.
