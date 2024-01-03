Rektguy NFT Holders To Receive Partial Equity In Rekt Brands Inc.

According to Foresight News, Rektguy, an NFT project, has announced that its co-founder OSF has taken a 'surprise snapshot' of NFT holders on October 26, 2023. All NFT holders at the time of the snapshot will be eligible to receive partial equity in Rekt Brands Inc. after completing KYC procedures. The specific equity ratio has not been disclosed, and trading Rektguy NFTs will not involve equity transfer. OSF added that the Rektguy NFT itself remains CC0, while Rekt Brands owns and controls the Rektguy contract, Rekt logo, Rekt IP, and the goodwill established by Rektguy.

