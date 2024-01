Yuga Labs Co-Founder Acquires NodeMonkes Bitcoin NFT

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Yuga Labs co-founder Wylie Arnow, also known as GordonGoner, has purchased a NodeMonkes series Bitcoin NFT. Based on data from Magic Eden, the NFT was sold 4 hours ago for a price of 0.18 BTC, which is approximately $8,100.