Yuga Labs Co-Founder Acquires NodeMonkes Bitcoin NFT
2024-01-03 01:43
According to Foresight News, Yuga Labs co-founder Wylie Arnow, also known as GordonGoner, has purchased a NodeMonkes series Bitcoin NFT. Based on data from Magic Eden, the NFT was sold 4 hours ago for a price of 0.18 BTC, which is approximately $8,100.
