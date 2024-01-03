Square Enix President Reveals Three Key Investment Areas: Blockchain Entertainment, AI, and Cloud Technology

According to Foresight News, Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu has announced three key investment areas for the Japanese gaming giant in new business domains. These areas include blockchain entertainment/Web 3.0, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technology. The company is currently adjusting its organizational structure and optimizing resource allocation to support these domains. Square Enix, known for its popular video game franchises, is looking to expand its business by focusing on emerging technologies. By investing in blockchain entertainment and Web 3.0, the company aims to capitalize on the growing interest in decentralized platforms and digital assets. AI and cloud technology investments will help improve gaming experiences and enable the development of new, innovative products. As the company restructures and reallocates resources, it is expected that Square Enix will continue to be a major player in the gaming industry while exploring new opportunities in these key investment areas.

