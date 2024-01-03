Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Square Enix President Reveals Three Key Investment Areas: Blockchain Entertainment, AI, and Cloud Technology

Binance News
2024-01-03 01:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu has announced three key investment areas for the Japanese gaming giant in new business domains. These areas include blockchain entertainment/Web 3.0, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technology. The company is currently adjusting its organizational structure and optimizing resource allocation to support these domains. Square Enix, known for its popular video game franchises, is looking to expand its business by focusing on emerging technologies. By investing in blockchain entertainment and Web 3.0, the company aims to capitalize on the growing interest in decentralized platforms and digital assets. AI and cloud technology investments will help improve gaming experiences and enable the development of new, innovative products. As the company restructures and reallocates resources, it is expected that Square Enix will continue to be a major player in the gaming industry while exploring new opportunities in these key investment areas.
View full text