Biden's Infrastructure Bill Requires Reporting of Crypto Transactions Over $10,000 to IRS

According to Foresight News, some provisions in the infrastructure bill signed by US President Joe Biden have come into effect, including the requirement to report many digital asset transactions valued over $10,000 to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The bill, which takes effect in January 2023, requires cryptocurrency transaction brokers to submit reports to the IRS in 2024. The bill mandates that crypto transaction brokers report transactions exceeding $10,000 to the IRS within 15 days, including the sender's name, address, and social security number.

