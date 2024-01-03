copy link
Solana Surpasses Ethereum in December NFT Trading Volume
Binance News
2024-01-03 00:57
According to Foresight News, data from analytics platform CryptoSlam reveals that the Solana network recorded approximately $366 million in NFT trading volume in December, surpassing Ethereum's mainnet trading volume of $353 million.
