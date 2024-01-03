Multi-Chain Lending Protocol Radiant Capital Suffers Suspected Hacker Attack

According to Foresight News, multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital has reportedly suffered a suspected hacker attack, with total losses on Arbitrum exceeding $4 million. In addition, the contract deployer of Radiant Capital left a message for the attacker on-chain, stating, 'We want to talk to you about the vulnerability exploitation. We assume you are attacking in a white hat or gray hat capacity (for various reasons), so we hope to communicate with you to resolve the issues going forward. Please send us a message at RadiantBugNegotiation@radiant.capital so we can discuss further.'

