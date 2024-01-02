copy link
MicroStrategy Founder Michael Saylor Plans to Sell 315,000 Shares Worth $216 Million
2024-01-02 23:44
According to Foresight News, regulatory filings reveal that MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor intends to sell 315,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock (MSTR), valued at approximately $216 million. This information was previously disclosed in November 2023 and is now officially public in the SEC's Form 144. Saylor plans to sell 5,000 MSTR shares daily before April 25, 2024.
