Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Could Broaden Ecosystem for Institutions and Retail

Binance News
2024-01-02 22:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, CBOE Digital President John Palmer believes that the potential approval of a spot bitcoin ETF could expand the ecosystem for institutions and retail investors. Palmer said that the approval would pave the way for pension funds and RIA-based funds to invest in a spot Bitcoin ETF, where they may not have access today. He also noted that potential ETF approvals could change how institutions approach derivatives, such as options and futures contracts. As the ecosystem evolves, institutional players will increasingly rely on derivatives to hedge their risk. Palmer does not think that the breakdown will be solely institutions, but rather a mix of institutional and retail investors. He believes that institutions will lead the way with spot bitcoin ETF-involved participants using hedging tools, but retail investors will also seek these opportunities. Overall, ETFs provide a broader ecosystem for both institutions and retail investors, according to Palmer. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to make a decision on potential spot bitcoin ETFs by January 10. In anticipation of the new year, several potential issuers submitted fresh amendments to their S-1s, with firms like BlackRock disclosing authorized participants. As previously reported by Blockworks, the inclusion of authorized participants is one of the details the SEC is looking for ahead of potential approval. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas wrote in a note at the end of December that the SEC is ready to approve spot bitcoin ETFs if they have clear language around cash-only creations and a signed agreement with an authorized participant.
View full text