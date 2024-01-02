Buy Crypto
Scam Sniffer Warns Users of Deceptive MetaMask Phishing Scams

Binance News
2024-01-02 20:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Scam Sniffer recently issued an advisory on Twitter, warning users to be vigilant against MetaMask phishing scams. The scammers use deceptive ads to lure victims, prompting the scam watchdog to issue a warning. The perpetrators continually switch to new ad accounts after each ban, leaving a trail of suspended accounts. Notorious among them are @0xSez and @0x_druggy, identified as known phishing accounts. Users are encouraged to report any sightings of these accounts for swift action. MetaMask, an Ethereum-based crypto wallet, has long been a prime target for scammers. MetaMask phishing scams involve redirecting users to fraudulent websites, compromising their MetaMask wallets and potentially gaining access to private keys and funds. The consequences of falling victim to such scams extend beyond the immediate loss of funds. Compromised personal information and digital wallets could lead to broader data breaches on other accounts, amplifying the risks for users. Scam Sniffer's warning comes in the wake of a broader trend revealing a monthly surge in cryptophishing scams throughout 2023. The report indicates scammers are adopting increasingly sophisticated tactics to exploit unsuspecting victims. However, amidst these concerns, Scam Sniffer reports that wallet drainers managed to siphon approximately $295 million from 324,000 victims in the past year alone, underscoring the urgent need for heightened user awareness and caution in the ever-evolving landscape of online scams.
