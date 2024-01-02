BestinSlot's Debut On X Platform Hindered By BRC-20 Balance Bug

According to Coincu, BestinSlot's debut on the X platform was marred by a critical error affecting the BRC-20 balance in version 0.13.1. The company has recommended all BRC-20 indexers to revert to the stable version 0.9 until a resolution is implemented, highlighting the potential risks associated with the new version and urging users to exercise caution. BestinSlot has taken a proactive approach by freezing its operations at version 0.9.0, which has been thoroughly tested and validated as stable and free from the critical issues affecting the latest release. The company aims to ensure the continuity and reliability of its service, prioritizing user experience and the integrity of BRC-20 balances. Users are encouraged to adhere to the company's advisory and promptly switch back to version 0.9.0 to safeguard their BRC-20 assets. BestinSlot reassures its user base that a dedicated team is actively working to resolve the issues in the new version, and updates will be communicated promptly once the stability and functionality of the platform are fully restored. BestinSlot remains committed to transparency and user satisfaction, underscoring the importance of maintaining a secure and efficient ordinal aggregation platform.

