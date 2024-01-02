Buy Crypto
Jim Cramer Reverses Bearish Stance on Bitcoin as Price Rises Above $45,000

Binance News
2024-01-02 18:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Jim Cramer, former hedge fund manager and host of CNBC's Mad Money, has reversed his previously bearish stance on bitcoin (BTC) as the price rose above $45,000 for the first time in 21 months. Cramer's change of opinion comes ahead of the expected U.S. regulatory approval of a spot ETF. "Bitcoin is a technological marvel and I think people need to start recognizing it's here to stay," said Cramer. Cramer's comments contrast with his remarks in early October during the Sam Bankman-Fried trial, when he expressed disinterest in investing in the cryptocurrency. Prior to that, he had sold most of his bitcoin holdings in 2021 following the China mining crackdown. While not entirely bullish on bitcoin, Cramer acknowledged that not everyone currently invested in it is in for the long haul and suggested that the spot ETF approvals could be a "sell the news" event. Bitcoin's price rose above $45,000 for the first time since early April 2022, fueled by speculation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may approve several spot bitcoin ETFs this week. The agency faces January 10 deadlines for decisions on multiple ETF applicants.
