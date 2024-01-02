Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Price Navigates Sideways Consolidation Phase, Potential Breakout Looms

Binance News
2024-01-02 15:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's price has been experiencing an extended sideways consolidation phase, with slight volatility. As the price approaches the narrow confines of the symmetrical triangle pattern, the potential for a significant move in either direction becomes increasingly likely. A closer look at the daily chart reveals a robust support region comprising the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, along with the lower boundary of the wedge at $0.58. This level has effectively halted multiple bearish attempts, underscoring the existence of substantial demand. Notably, the recent occurrence of a golden cross, where the 100-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, signals a bullish outlook for Ripple's long-term prospects. In this context, as the price approaches the narrowing end of the wedge, a breakout to the upside could initiate a sustained bullish trend, reinstating demand in the market. A more detailed analysis of the 4-hour chart highlights the significant support region, ranging from the critical 0.5 ($0.61) to 0.618 ($0.58) levels of the Fibonacci retracement. This range continues to act as a robust defense against sellers' attempts to drive the price lower, contributing to the expansion of Ripple's sideways consolidation phase. Importantly, this vital support area aligns harmoniously with the lower boundary of the wedge, further solidifying its role as a resilient barrier against selling pressure. A potential dip beneath this pivotal support range could indicate an imminent substantial downturn for XRP. However, given recent price movements and market sentiment, the more plausible scenario seems to be a breakout above the wedge pattern. If successful, the market could experience a significant uptrend, targeting the reclamation of the $0.74 resistance threshold.
View full text