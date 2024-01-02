Buy Crypto
Waterfall Network Launches Testnet 8 with Optimizations and Bug Fixes

Binance News
2024-01-02 14:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Waterfall Network, a layer 1 blockchain based on Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAG) technology for fast-finality proof-of-stake consensus, has launched Testnet 8. This latest version of the protocol includes optimizations and fixed bugs, allowing the network to achieve loads of over 10,000 transactions per second. Other improvements include faster synchronizations in parallel, improved search for new peers, automatically unlocked validators, enhanced reliability in optimistic consensus, randomness creation, new transaction gas estimates, and storage optimization. In other news, Fountain, a podcast app powered by the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has launched its biggest design and user experience upgrade to date, according to co-founder Nick Malster. The upgrade makes it easier for users to support their favorite podcasts, discover new ones through social features like clips and playlists, and earn bitcoin for listening and sharing content. Additionally, Amboss, a data analytics provider for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has launched Ghost Addresses, which enable users to receive payments into self-custody without reliance on centralized wallet intermediaries. Tenderly has also released its 2023 EVM Network Landscape Report, assessing the impact of a multichain system on Ethereum's scalability, ecosystem resilience, growth, innovation, and blockchain adoption. Finally, WalletConnect has announced a new roadmap to build an open, permissionless, and decentralized network that will improve the performance of the WalletConnect Protocol and align with the principles of Web3.
