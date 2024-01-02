copy link
Curve Yield Enhancer Concentrator Upgrades Stake DAO AsdCRV Configurator
Binance News
2024-01-02 14:41
According to Foresight News, Curve's yield enhancer Concentrator has upgraded its Stake DAO asdCRV configurator. The configurator is now fully liquid, allowing for instant withdrawals and further integration with the currency market protocol.
