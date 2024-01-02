copy link
create picture
more
Cosmos Ecosystem Module Dymension Launches Genesis Drop Event
Binance News
2024-01-02 14:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Cosmos ecosystem modular settlement layer Dymension has announced the launch of its Genesis Drop event, with over one million addresses eligible to participate. Users from Celestia, Ethereum, Cosmos, and Solana can claim 70 million DYM tokens (representing 7% of the total supply) before 20:00 Beijing time on January 21, 2024.
View full text