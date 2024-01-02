copy link
Nest Wallet Co-Founder Loses 52 StETH Due to Phishing Website
2024-01-02 12:58
According to Foresight News, Nest Wallet co-founder Bill Lou has reportedly lost 52 stETH, equivalent to approximately $120,000, due to a connection with the LFG phishing website. The news source warns users not to click on phishing websites and to verify the connection twice before proceeding.
