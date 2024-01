Nest Wallet Co-Founder Loses 52 StETH Due to Phishing Website

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Nest Wallet co-founder Bill Lou has reportedly lost 52 stETH, equivalent to approximately $120,000, due to a connection with the LFG phishing website. The news source warns users not to click on phishing websites and to verify the connection twice before proceeding.