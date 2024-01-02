Jupiter Co-Founder Announces Tentative Plan for JUP Token Distribution

According to Foresight News, Jupiter co-founder Meow has released a tentative plan for the JUP token, with an initial minting of 10 billion JUP. The plan includes using 5% of the initial share for building liquidity. Additionally, 10% will be extracted from the team's wallet and 15% from the community wallet for use as liquid funds, initial airdrops, and meeting recent community demands. It is estimated that on the first day of launch, 15% to 17.5% of tokens will enter the market circulation, with 10% to 7.5% stored in hot wallets and 75% stored in cold wallets.

