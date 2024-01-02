copy link
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Submits Written Prospectus to SEC
Binance News
2024-01-02 11:46
According to Foresight News, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has submitted a written prospectus document to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act 163/433. The prospectus is a legal document that companies use to disclose comprehensive financial, operational, and governance information to investors during public financing.
