Ethereum Layer-2 Network Scroll Releases 2024 Roadmap

According to Foresight News, Ethereum layer-2 network Scroll, based on ZK Rollup, has released its roadmap for 2024. The roadmap reveals that Scroll plans to reduce cross-chain costs by 50%, support EIP 1559 transaction types and SHA256 precompiles, add multiple validators, implement decentralized proofs, and parallel EVM. Additionally, Scroll will launch several fair start projects this month.

