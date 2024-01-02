copy link
Orbit Chain Develops Investigation Support System with South Korean Authorities
Binance News
2024-01-02 11:04
According to Foresight News, Orbit Chain has collaborated with the South Korean National Police Agency and the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA) to develop an investigation support and cause analysis system. The aim of this system is to enable more proactive and comprehensive investigations. Additionally, discussions are underway regarding close cooperation with domestic and international law enforcement agencies.
