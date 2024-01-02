Vitalik Buterin Unveils 2024 Ethereum Roadmap With Six Core Priorities

According to Coincu, Vitalik Buterin has revealed the 2024 Ethereum updated roadmap, which emphasizes six core priorities while maintaining continuity with last year's plan. These priorities include the Merge, Surge, Scourge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge. The Merge, a robust proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus, aims to ensure a simple and resilient PoS system. The Surge focuses on enhancing network scalability by targeting 100,000 transactions per second across Ethereum and Layer 2 networks. The Scourge addresses concerns about economic centralization within Ethereum by mitigating risks related to MEV and liquid pooling. In September 2022, the Merge successfully integrated the Ethereum mainnet with the PoS Beacon Chain, significantly reducing the network's energy consumption by moving away from the power-intensive proof-of-work mechanism. Buterin also emphasized the reorientation of the Scourge priority, focusing on combating economic centralization within Ethereum, particularly in two key areas: MEV and liquid stake pooling. This vigilant approach to maintaining decentralization was prompted by the growth of Ethereum staking service Lido. Overall, the 2024 Ethereum updated roadmap underlines the blockchain's commitment to innovation, scalability, and mitigating risks, building on the foundation laid out in 2023 with strategic adjustments for continued progress.

