Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Predicted to Surge to $50,000 Fueled by ETF Approval and Institutional FOMO

Binance News
2024-01-02 10:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, crypto analyst at Matrixport predicts a bullish January for Bitcoin, with a potential surge to $50,000 driven by multiple factors, including the possible imminent approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF. This early approval, which could occur before the expected date of January 8th-10th, may trigger significant institutional buying and legitimize Bitcoin as a collateral asset, pushing its price past the $50,000 mark. Matrixport also suggests that the upcoming Bitcoin halving cycle and the US election year could contribute to the bullish trend, as historically, these periods have resulted in an average return of 192% for Bitcoin in 2012, 2016, and 2020. This year could follow a similar pattern, potentially propelling Bitcoin towards Matrix on Target's $125,000 target set in July 2023. Additional evidence of bullish sentiment comes from the elevated Bitcoin funding rate throughout the holidays, indicating traders' optimism about an imminent ETF approval. Even without Tether-driven fiat inflows, the lack of sellers and rising prices suggest a potential price squeeze pushing Bitcoin past $50,000 by the end of the week.
View full text