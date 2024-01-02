Injective Reports Significant Growth in Active Wallet Addresses and Transaction Volume in 2023

According to Foresight News, Injective has released its 2023 annual review report, highlighting a substantial increase in active wallet addresses and transaction volume. Over the year, the number of active wallet addresses on Injective grew from 14,000 to over 290,000, while the transaction volume increased from 140 million at the beginning of the year to over 390 million. The inEVM and inSVM rollup environments were launched last year, and their adoption by institutions and enterprises has continued to grow. Currently, more than 47 million INJ tokens are staked on-chain. The significant growth in active wallet addresses and transaction volume demonstrates Injective's expanding presence in the market.

View full text