SolMash Partners with Sobit Bridge for Cross-Chain Collaboration
Binance News
2024-01-02 09:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Solana-based fair launch protocol SolMash has announced a partnership with Sobit Bridge for cross-chain collaboration. The two parties will work together to drive innovation in cross-chain technology.
