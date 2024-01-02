copy link
Twitter User Reports $4.94 Million Ethereum Purchase via MetaMask Swap
Binance News
2024-01-02 09:14
According to Foresight News, a Twitter user with the handle @ai_9684xtpa reported that an address starting with 0xdc1 used MetaMask Swap to purchase 2,060 Ether (ETH) 20 minutes ago. The transaction is valued at $4.94 million, with an average buying cost of $2,399 per ETH.
