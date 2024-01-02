copy link
Steamboat Willie NFT Project Records $420,000 in 24-hour Trading Volume
2024-01-02 09:12
According to Foresight News, data from OpenSea reveals that the Mickey Mouse NFT project, Steamboat Willie, has reached a trading volume of $420,000 (171 Ethereum) within 24 hours. Due to US copyright law allowing only 95 years of ownership, the original Mickey Mouse copyright no longer belongs to Disney. However, modern versions of Mickey Mouse will not be affected by the expiration of the old copyright.
