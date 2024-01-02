WAGMI Partners with DWF Labs to Become a DEX with CEX Experience

According to Foresight News, algorithmic stablecoin MIM issuer Abracadabra's founder, Daniele Sestagalli, announced on Twitter that WAGMI has partnered with DWF Labs. The goal of WAGMI is to become a decentralized exchange (DEX) with centralized exchange (CEX) experience. To achieve this, it is crucial to have proper market maker quotes and smaller spreads. The partnership focuses on expanding on-chain trading volumes for L2 and L1. Foresight News previously reported that in September, Daniele Sestagalli restarted the WAGMI project and stated that Popsicle Finance's token ICE could be exchanged for WAGMI tokens.

View full text